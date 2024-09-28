Young, Vibrant, and Visionary: Engr. Jennifer Adighije Kickstarts Drive to Strengthen Nigeria’s Power Network

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), under the leadership of its newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jennifer Adighije has been on a comprehensive tour of the country’s power infrastructure.

The tour, which focuses on assessing critical power facilities, is a testament to the new management’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s power network and ensuring a brighter, more reliable future for electricity supply.

Engr. Adighije, a young, vibrant, and experienced engineer, says the focus is on optimizing the performance of key assets while prioritizing access to electricity for underserved communities across the country.

During her visit to the Calabar Power Generation Plant, one of the 10 generation companies (Gencos) under the NDPHC, Adighije emphasized the importance of maintaining and optimizing such assets to meet Nigeria’s growing electricity demands.

“We’re here at the Calabar Genco, one of the key assets of the NDPHC,” she said, addressing journalists at the facility.

“As the new management, we are carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of needs because we know that energy security is one of the cardinal goals of Mr. President,” she noted.

She further stressed the significance of electricity in Nigeria’s socio-economic development, saying, “Mr. President insists on access to electricity for Nigerians because electricity is not a privilege, it is a right.

“Our goal is to foster energy security by bridging electricity access gaps for vulnerable Nigerians, especially in underserved communities.”

The assessment tour is part of Adighije’s larger plan to ensure the NDPHC is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for power in Nigeria.

Along with her executive management team, she has visited several key power facilities, including:

Alaoji Power Plant, Abia State

Egbema Power Plant, Imo State

Omoku Power Plant, Rivers State

Gbarain Power Plant, Bayelsa State

Ibom Power Plant, Akwa Ibom State

Adighije, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in August 2024, says she and her team are determined to strengthen the facilities in line with the government’s target of 6,000 megawatts by the end of the year.

“Our mandate at NDPHC is clear. We are tasked with executing and managing our national Integrated Power Project (IPP) assets optimally.

“My vision is rooted in optimization, optimizing asset performance to improve revenue, optimizing processes for efficiency, and, most importantly, leveraging technology and our greatest asset: human capital,” she stated after she took over the helm of affairs at the NDPHC.

Adighije’s focus on human capital is particularly noteworthy. She believes that the people behind the NDPHC are the true drivers of positive change, and she is committed to fostering a work environment where excellence is the norm.

“Our human capital is the powerhouse that will drive sustainable positive change,” she declared.

Despite her young age, Adighije brings a wealth of experience to the role. She graduated with a B.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos and earned an M.Sc. in Wireless Networks and Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London.

She also served as the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Entrepreneurship Development in the Digital Economy.

Her professional experience spans Power Installations, Telecommunications, Projects Management, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contracting. Currently in her second year of doctoral studies at the Catholic University of Murcia, Spain, Adighije’s academic and professional background makes her a well-rounded leader equipped to tackle the complex challenges of Nigeria’s power sector.

Under Adighije’s leadership, the NDPHC is set to play a critical role in transforming Nigeria’s power landscape. With an installed capacity of 3,585 megawatts, the NDPHC already contributes over 40 per cent of the power requirement on the national grid.

However, the company is not resting on its laurels. Adighije and her team say they are determined to increase capacity and meet new market demands by providing electricity to industrial clusters, commercial clusters, and eligible customers across the country.

In line with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s directive that electricity distribution companies sign bilateral agreements with generation companies, she stated that the NDPHC is ready to ensure adequate supply to business clusters and other users.

As the Federal Government looks to achieve its target of 6,000 megawatts by December 2024, Engr. Adighije’s leadership at the NDPHC will be instrumental in reaching this goal.

Her emphasis on optimization, efficiency, and human capital sets the stage for a more reliable and sustainable power sector in Nigeria.

The NDPHC management’s ongoing assessment tour of power infrastructure facilities across the southern corridor is more than just a routine exercise, it signals a new era of proactive leadership at the NDPHC.

As Nigerians eagerly await improvements in electricity supply, there is a renewed sense of optimism that under Adighije’s leadership, the NDPHC will meet and exceed expectations, ultimately transforming the nation’s power landscape for the better.

