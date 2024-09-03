“Your Influence Ends in Lagos” – Edo Market Women Warn Tinubu’s Daughter Over Pressure to Vote APC

Market women associations across Edo have rejected pressure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its allies, including Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu to vote for the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The market women have publicly stated their resolve to vote for Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Tinubu-Ojo, who has been trying to extend her influence beyond Lagos State, has reportedly attempted to sway market women in Edo State to support the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

However, the market women of Edo State have decisively pushed back against these efforts.

“We want to make it clear that Folashade Tinubu-Ojo’s influence ends in Lagos.

“We are not influenced by the politics of Lagos. Our decision to support Asue Ighodalo is based on what we believe is best for our community, not on any external pressures, ” a key leader of the market women in Benin City declared.

She added: “We are not just a voting bloc to be manipulated. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo may be influential in Lagos, but she does not represent us. We know what is best for our state and our markets, and that is why we are supporting Asue Ighodalo.”

The APC’s strategy to win over the market women has included promises and incentives, but they have been met with resistance.

“We are tired of being used as pawns in political games,” stated Mrs. Rose Akins from Auchi.

“Our choice is for candidates who will truly work for our welfare, not those who are backed by outsiders with no real understanding of our daily lives,” she stated.

Experts say as the election approaches, the market women’s resolve could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome and influencing the political narrative in Edo State.

“Their rejection of Tinubu-Ojo shows their right to self-determination in the electoral process.

“Their clear message to Tinubu-Ojo and the APC reflects a strong desire for autonomy and fair representation in the electoral process,” political analyst, Tony Ede, wrote on Facebook.

