Youth Network Lauds Tinubu, Ben Kalu Over South East Development Commission

The Nigerian Youth Network (NYN) has commended President Bola Tinubu and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on the signing of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law.

In a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Francis Arinze, the group praised President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to the development of the South-East region.

According to Arinze, the assent to this bill demonstrates his administration’s dedication to addressing the region’s infrastructure deficits and promoting economic growth.

The group further hailed Ben Kalu, the main sponsor of the bill, for his tireless efforts in championing the cause of the South-East.

Arinze noted that his leadership and advocacy have been instrumental in bringing this legislation to fruition.

“The SEDC bill is a landmark achievement that will have far-reaching benefits for the South-East region,” he said.

“It will facilitate the reconstruction and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, promote economic development, and enhance the quality of life for the people of the region.

“Moreover, this bill comes as a beacon of hope for a region still reeling from the devastating effects of the civil war 54 years ago.

“The SEDC will play a crucial role in rebuilding and restoring the region, bringing healing and closure to the people.

“Furthermore, the SEDC will not only fast-track development in the southeast but also help in restoring peace to the region.

“By addressing the underlying issues of poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure decay, the commission will help to reduce tensions and conflicts, creating an environment conducive to peace and stability.”

The group, therefore, urged all stakeholders, particularly the youths of the South-East, to rally round President Tinubu and support his administration’s efforts to develop the region.

“We believe that the signing of the SEDC bill into law marks the beginning of a new era of development and prosperity for the South-East,” Arinze added.

“We are confident that President Tinubu’s administration will continue to work tirelessly to address the region’s challenges and promote its growth.

“We commend the Deputy Speaker for his leadership and commitment to the development of the South-East. We pledge our support for the President’s administration and urge all Nigerians to do the same.”

