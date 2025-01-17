Zamfara Director of Youth Mobilization for Tinubu Distributes 20 Cars to APC Supporters in Northwest

In a show of appreciation and commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yazid Shehu Danfulani, the Director of Youth Mobilization for Tinubu in Zamfara State, has distributed 20 cars to party supporters in the Northwest.

This gesture is expected to boost the morale of party supporters and encourage them to continue working towards the party’s goals.

According to Danfulani: “This is just a small token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our party supporters. “

He added: “We are committed to empowering our people and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

“I will continue my work in support of President Bola Tinubu, our party and its ideals. I believe that together, we can achieve great things and make a positive impact on the lives of our people.”

Danfulani’s philanthropic efforts have had a significant impact on various sectors in Zamfara State, including education, healthcare, and water supply.

His initiatives have improved the lives of many residents and have contributed to the state’s development.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara Youth Forum (ZYF) has applauded Danfulani for his contributions and has appealed to Presiden Tinubu to consider him for a federal appointment.

According to the forum, Danfulani’s dedication to the APC and his philanthropic efforts make him an ideal candidate for a federal role.

“Danfulani’s appointment would be a well-deserved recognition of his tireless efforts to mobilize youth support for President Tinubu’s campaign,” Alhaji Danladi Hassan said on behalf of the group.

“As a great mobilizer, he played a pivotal role in galvanizing massive youth support, ensuring a resounding victory for the party’s presidential candidate.

“His exceptional leadership qualities and dedication to the development of Northern Nigeria make him an excellent fit for a federal appointment.

“With his impressive track record of philanthropy and community development, Danfulani is well-positioned to make a positive impact at the federal level”

Recall that Danfulani’s appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative was rescinded later.

The Zamfara All Progressives Vanguard expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, for acknowledging Danfulani’s strengths.