Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal Knows Turji Bello, other Terrorists’ Wheareabout, Group Alleges, calls for probe

A coalition of civil society organizations, Situation Room on the War Against Banditry, has alleged that Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal knows the whereabout of notorious Turji Bello and others still hiding in the state.

The group, at a press conference, said the notorious bandit leader, sought refuge in the government house after the military’s offensive pushed him out of his hiding place.

This allegation comes amidst growing concerns over the governor’s relationship with bandits terrorizing the region.

In his address, convener Nwogu Ndubisi further criticized Governor Lawal’s administration for allocating over N1.3 billion to bandits and media propagandists.

Ndubisi argued that this funding has exacerbated the insecurity plaguing Zamfara State and its surrounding areas.

The group’s accusations are further fuelled by Governor Lawal’s reaction to the military’s success in eliminating bandit kingpin Kachalla Halilu.

Rather than standing in solidarity with the people of Zamfara, Lawal has been vocal about political oppositions, sparking concerns that he feels threatened by the military’s progress.

“It is with heavy hearts that we address the recent developments surrounding Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal. Governor Lawal, currently under scrutiny in the court of public opinion, is accused of maintaining a dubious and potentially collusive relationship with the marauding bandits who have wreaked havoc on the region,”. Ndubisi said.

“These disturbing claims have surfaced in light of his administration’s purported allocation of over N1.3 billion to bandits and media propagandists, which raises profound questions about the governor’s role in exacerbating the rampant insecurity plaguing Zamfara State and its surrounding areas.

“The timing of this breakthrough couldn’t be more pivotal, coming hot on the heels of the Nigerian military’s revitalized efforts to combat banditry under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Defence Minister Bello Matawalle’s leadership. The recent operation yielded a monumental success – the elimination of notorious bandit kingpin Kachalla Halilu in Zamfara.

“Before this daredevil bandit leader met his Waterloo, he enjoyed wide illicit connections and funding, had been kidnapping, killing, and terrorising citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and Katsina states as well as other parts of the North-West zone.

“His killing alongside 30 other bandits was greeted with jubilations in Zamfara and her neighboring states. This operation, a direct result of the Minister of Defence’s visit to energize and motivate the troops, is a tangible proof to the federal government’s steady commitment to restoring peace to the North West.

“However, while many hailed this success as a turning point, one individual that appeared unsettled by these developments is none other than Dauda Lawal. Rather than standing in solidarity with the people of Zamfara and the brave troops risking their lives to rid the region of bandits, Governor Lawal’s reaction in being more vocal about political oppositions has raised eyebrows.

“Could it be that the governor feels threatened by the military’s success in dismantling the very forces he is accused of enabling, and closing in on other bandit leaders within the state? We must ask ourselves: why does Dauda Lawal seem to be playing politics with the lives of his own people?

“Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this unfolding drama is the recent expose that revealed the governor’s close ties to a notorious bandit leader, Turji Bello. According to reliable sources, when the military’s offensive pushed Turji Bello out of the forests where he had been hiding, he did not flee to safety or seek refuge among civilians, he allegedly took shelter in the Zamfara State Government House under the protection of Dauda Lawal’s administration.

“This is a blatant betrayal of the people of Zamfara and a clear indication that the governor’s hands may not be clean. This alone raises serious questions about the role of the state government in the ongoing banditry.

“For weeks, Turji Bello remained in the Government House, a place meant to represent the highest level of governance and leadership, and not a sanctuary for criminals. It was only when fears mounted that the military might enter the Government House to apprehend him that he was reportedly moved to Kainji, in a local government area, in an effort to shield him from justice. This entire episode speaks volumes about the moral decay that has taken root in Zamfara’s leadership under Dauda Lawal’s watch.

“From all indications, We believe that Governor Lawal is attempting to deflect attention from his administration’s failure to address the banditry crisis by resorting to political grandstanding. Rather than taking responsibility for his actions, he has chosen to accuse others, shifting blame while innocent lives continue to be lost. “

The Situation Room on the War Against Banditry, therefore, called for Governor Lawal’s resignation, citing his administration’s failure to address the banditry crisis and alleged complicity in the suffering of the people.

They urge the federal government, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and relevant agencies to continue their efforts to bring peace to Zamfara and the North West region.

Ndubusi added: “The people of Zamfara deserve a leader who prioritizes their safety and security, not one who allegedly enables bandits and undermines the efforts of those committed to peace.

“The people of Zamfara deserve better. They deserve a leader who will confront the issues head-on, not one who plays politics with their safety and security.

We must also recognize the governor’s complicity in the suffering of his people.

“His administration has failed at every turn to provide the necessary leadership and support to combat the bandits. Instead, there is growing evidence that he has used public funds of over N1.3 billion to prop up the very criminals responsible for the bloodshed in Zamfara. This is not only a gross misallocation of resources but a betrayal of the trust placed in him by the people.

“How can Governor Lawal justify such spending when Zamfara’s schools remain closed, healthcare is in shambles, and basic infrastructure is crumbling? The answer lies in his priorities. The governor’s failure to address the banditry problem and his administration’s tacit support for these criminal elements have had devastating consequences for the people of Zamfara.

“Innocent civilians are being killed, women and children are being abducted, and entire communities are living in fear. Meanwhile, Governor Lawal continues to enjoy the trappings of power, seemingly indifferent to the suffering around him.

“The current administration has alarmingly abandoned its moral principles, reneging on its sacred duty to serve the people who entrusted it with power. Governor Dauda Lawal must face scrutiny for his actions, both from the public and the judiciary. The time has come for him to answer the unanswered questions about his relationship with the bandits. Why has he allocated so much money to these criminals? Why has he allowed Turji Bello to find refuge in his government facilities? Why is he playing politics with the lives of the people?

“It is high time for Governor Lawal to step aside. He has failed the people of Zamfara. He has failed Nigeria. His continued presence in office only serves to embolden the bandits and prolong the suffering of innocent civilians. If he truly cares about the people he claims to represent, he should resign immediately and allow a leader who will prioritize the safety and security of the region to take the seat of governance.

“The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has shown its commitment to eradicating banditry through decisive military action. The recent operations that resulted in the death of a major bandit leader and the flight of others, including Turji Bello, are evidence of the progress being made. But this progress must not be undermined by state-level actors who are more interested in protecting their political interests than safeguarding their citizens.

“The people of Zamfara are not powerless. They have the right to demand answers from their leaders. They have the right to hold Governor Lawal accountable for his administration’s failures. And they have the right to expect that their government will not be complicit in the crimes that have torn apart their communities.”