Zamfara Lawmakers Move to Impeach Deputy Governor Over Alleged Corruption

Lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday commenced the process to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Mr. Mahdi Gusau, Thisday reports.

This is despite a Federal High Court in Abuja that restrained the Zamfara State House of Assembly from impeaching the deputy governor.

The deputy governor is the son of the former National Security Adviser, Aliyu Gusau.

It was gathered that the notice of impeachment against the deputy governor was submitted by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Musa Bawa, to the Speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu, at the Assembly Complex in Gusau, the state capital.

It was gathered that members of the Assembly have accused the deputy governor of breach of the constitution, abuse of office, and financial fraud.

While submitting the impeachment notice, the Deputy Speaker said, “I am presenting these documents to the speaker, Right Honourable Nasiru Mua’zu Magarya for the impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State.”

The Speaker after receiving the evidence of impeachment promised to study them after which the content would be made public.

He gave the assurance that the documents would be treated in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“You are here in my office, Deputy Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, and you have forwarded to me, the notice of impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau,” said Mu’azu.

“I have received it and I am assuring you that I will treat it according to the provision of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.”

The deputy governor and Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, have continually disagreed over several issues since the former switched political party.

Matawalle, who became governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had in June 2021 announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While many had expected his deputy to follow in his footsteps, Gusau announced during a press briefing that he would remain in the PDP, pledging his loyalty to the main opposition party in the country.

He hinged his decision on counsel from his family and associates.

A Federal High Court, Abuja, had in July 2021 restrained the Zamfara House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor of the state, Mahdi Gusau.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte motion with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021 brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through its Lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, SAN.

Egwuatu, who ordered the defendants to maintain status quo pending the heating and determination of the motion on notice, also stopped the House from impeaching its other members who are still in the PDP.

He directed the plaintiff to serve all the defendants in the suit before Friday and adjourned the matter until July 23 for hearing of the motion on notice.

It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Governor Matawalle and Chief Judge of Zamfara are 1st to 7th defendants respectively.

The lawmakers in the state had threatened to impeach Gusau over activities they considered to be a threat to the security in the state which they claimed he was involved in.

The PDP, through its lawyer, had urged the court to grant its prayer in the interest of justice.

The party said the court had the inherent power to grant the order.

“This is the only place we can run to, especially in a situation of chaos the state has found itself.

