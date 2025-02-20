Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Metro and crime

Zamfara Market Explosion: NEMA Confirms 4 Deaths, 50 Injured

Published

Abuja — National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed that four persons lost their lives while 50 others sustained injuries in the Talata Mafara market explosion in Zamfara State on Tuesday.

In a statement, yesterday, NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the agency swiftly deployed a rescue team from its Sokoto Operations Office to respond to the incident.

Preliminary findings revealed that the explosion, which was caused by fire, destroyed shops and stalls in the market.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the explosion was triggered by a cigarette butt carelessly discarded, igniting combustible materials in the market.

Among the injured, 46 people were taken to Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where they are receiving treatment in orthopedics, surgery, ICU burn unit and ENT departments.

NEMA said it was working closely with the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant authorities to provide support to victims.

Emergency response efforts were ongoing to assist affected traders and prevent further casualties, the agency noted.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Borno Flood: 30 Dead, Over 400,000 Households Displaced

Severe flooding in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri has claimed at least 30 lives and forced 400,000 people from their homes, officials said...

September 12, 2024

News

Borno Flood: Evacuation Of Dead Bodies, Trapped Persons Commences In Maiduguri

Thousands of families trapped in Maiduguri flooded areas are being evacuated to safer areas by the military, volunteers and other security agencies. Visiting the...

September 12, 2024

News

Ex-Airman Supplying Military Camouflage To Bandits Nabbed

The Police High Command, on Tuesday disclosed how its operatives arrested a dismissed officer of the Nigerian Air Force who has been supplying military...

February 14, 2024

News

Ignorance , Poverty Responsible For Bandits’ Actions, Says Senator Yerima

Ahmad Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State, said that those who engage in banditry do so out of a combination of illiteracy...

July 8, 2023

Copyright ©