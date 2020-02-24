Ekweremadu

JUST IN | Assets Declaration: Court Strikes Out Charges Against Ekweremadu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, struck out charges of non-declaration of assets against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

The case was instituted against Ekweremadu, by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

More to come…

