2 Die, 14 Rescued As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

LAGOS—Two persons were confirmed dead yesterday, while 14 others were rescued alive from the rubble after a three-storey building with a penthouse under construction collapsed, on Oriwu Street, in Lekki area of Lagos.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said six persons were rescued.

The victims were labourers working at the site located at House 29, Oriwu Street.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained, but the report said it caved in about 4 pm.

The two bodies were recovered at about 7.45 pm. Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of the command were mobilised to the scene immediately it received the information.

He said, “Two persons died. A total of 14 persons have so far been rescued and taken to Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment. Operatives of the Command remain on ground to provide security for the ongoing rescue operation”.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, explained that “Following distress calls received via the CRM on the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines today, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans and Response Team from its Lekki and Cappa Bases. Upon arrival at the incident scene, LASEMA’s Shark and Eagle Response Teams discovered that a three-storey building under construction had collapsed at the aforementioned location. The immediate cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

“So far, two adult males have been extricated from the rubble of the collapsed building. Six seriously injured adult males were rescued and were administered immediate medical care by the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit, before being transported to Marina General Hospital for further treatment.

“LASEMA Response Teams have commenced Search and Rescue Operation. LRT is coordinating other common stakeholders for effective response at the incident scene. The agency’s heavy duty equipment (Excavator) was deployed to the incident scene and is still in operation. Search and Rescue Operation is still ongoing.”

Rescue operators at the scene included the Police, LASEMA Response Team, LRT. Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, among others.

