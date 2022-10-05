2023: INEC Warns of Fake Recruitment Link

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians to be weary of a recruitment link circulating on social media and some online platforms, Daily Trust reports.

In a notice on Wednesday, the commission said the link: ‘inecnigeria.govservice.site’ is fake.

The commission also said that its original links remain; ‘pres.inecnigeria.org & inecpress-app.com/pres.’

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake ad hoc recruitment link being circulated on various social media platforms, frequently visited sites and blogs with the intention to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

“We implore Nigerians to disregard the fake link and avoid falling victims of swindlers,” the notice said.

It also said that its ad hoc recruitment exercise is free of charge and no payment of any kind is required throughout the process.

Recall that INEC in September announced a portal for recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

The commission, in a letter signed by A.T Yusuf, for the INEC Secretary, on Wednesday said that the portal will be open to eligible applicants from 14 September to 14 December by 8:00 p.m.

According to the letter, the exercise, which will be launched through INECPRES, will be opened to others categories of ad-hoc staff except collation/returning officers.

The letter addressed to all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), requested the cooperation of all administrative secretaries, head of departments, among others, to attain the required number of ad-hoc staff per state.

“To achieve the required number of ad-hoc staff per states, it is important that robust engagement/sensitisation by the Admin. Secs HOD EOPS/EOs & AEOS under the leadership of the RECS is commenced with the Authorities of Federal, State Tertiary Institutions and the NYSC ofices (state/ Government levels),” he said.

He also said that the INECPRES is available via two links located on the INEC website: www.inecnigeria.org (a link for the Mobile App and the other link is for the web portal).

The notice also said that applicants must reside in the state from where they are applying from; must not be members of political parties; and must also not have expressed or demonstrated support for any candidate or parties.

