2023: Kwankwaso’s Third Force Adopts NNPP

A political movement, The National Movement (TNM), recently formed by a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Monday night formally adopted the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Daily Trust reports.

The NNPP is one of the nation’s registered political parties.

Speaking after a seven-hour meeting in Abuja, the interim national chairman of the TNM, AVM John Chris Ifeimeje (Retd), said the movement decided to adopt the NNPP to rescue the country from bad governance orchestrated by the ruling party.

Ifeimeje was also named as the new National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the NNPP.

He named Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi of Kaduna State; a former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; popular Northern critic, Buba Galadima; and other prominent Nigerians as part of the caretaker committee.

Other members of the National Caretaker Committee of the party include Dr Boniface Aniebonam as Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT); Senator Hunkuyi, Deputy Chairman; and Hon. Oladipo Olayoku, National Secretary; Major Gilbert Agbo, National Publicity Secretary; and Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, National Organizing Secretary among others.

According to him, the movement, since its unveiling last month, had received an overwhelming response from across the nation, and that huge numbers of individuals and groups had been trouping to the TNM National Secretariat to identify with and join the movement.

“We have resolved and agreed to fuse ourselves to, and adopt a political platform in order to further our struggle to rescue our country from maladministration and nepotism, from incompetence and impunity, from insecurity and corruption, from poverty and squalor, from hopelessness and despondency, and from the attendant existential threats of disunity occasioned by unprecedented micro-nationalism that is being fuelled by the total absence of inclusiveness, fairness and justice in the manner our country is being ruled in recent years.

“The TNM has therefore fused together with the NNPP. Members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the party and TNM in terms of their aims and objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and core beliefs as well the shared patriotic tendencies of the leaders and members of both the NNPP and the TNM,” Ifeimeje said.

He added that the party has fixed March 30 for its national convention.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.