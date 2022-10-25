2023: Nigerians Must Reject Presidency By Proxy – Peter Obi

The Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation has asked Nigerians to reject those who are planning to rule the country by proxy, saying that Nigerians can no longer tolerate turning governance into family and friends business, Daily Trust reports.

The Obi -Datti Campaign was reacting to the challenge thrown to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi by the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo for his son to organise a campaign rally in his state like Seyi Tinubu, APC flag bearer’s son, did for his father in Lagos.

The LP Campaign said the only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria, “after that one became a parasite to the state government he served with his entire family while the the other left government house and he and any members of his family never collected a dime from Anambra state.”

The campaign in a statement in Abuja said “Unlike Tinubu and his household who have grown to be stupendously wealthy with no identifiable industry or means of making money outside the state government for over two decades”, Obi is not like that.

The campaign team said, “If Keyamo had taken time to study the family he speaks for very well he would have avoided this comparison that is bound to expose the parasitic life of his Principal and understand why the entire household is headlong in the campaign.

“The other time Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi, was threatening fire and brimstone over Lagos, then the daughter and now the son is showing off with rally. Do you blame a people struggling to keep a family business? The Tinubu family have cornered the commonwealth of Lagos state which they now run as a family enterprise.

“Obi’s family is not part of his politics, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds.”

The Obi-Datti Media office said Peter Obi is the man seeking the mandate of the Nigerian people to serve them as President not any other member of his family. “He has said it repeatedly that Nigerians must reject anybody desiring to be President by proxy.”

