Obi Hails Atiku’s ‘Unique Role In Deepening Democracy’ On 77th Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on his 77th birthday anniversary.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi said the former vice president has contributed immensely to the economic growth of the country.

Obi saluted the former number two citizen over what he described as Atiku’s unique role in deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

“Along with your family, friends and numerous well-wishers, I celebrate your many contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and in particular your unique role in deepening our nation’s democracy,” the LP candidate said.

The former Anambra State governor acknowledged that through Atiku’s investment in the educational sector, many youths have been empowered, adding that the former vice-president’s contribution to business has pulled people out of poverty.

He stated, “You have undoubtedly positively impacted the nation’s economic growth through your various business establishments which not only create jobs for our people but add to our overall national productivity.

“You have also, through your educational institutions, continued to add to the growth of education and manpower development in our country. In this field, you have added tremendous value to all tiers of education through your investment in institutions at all levels.

“May God grant you more wisdom to continue to contribute to the progress of our dear nation and to grant you more healthy and fruitful years ahead as you age gracefully. Happy birthday, sir.”