Chicago Certificate: Obi Rejects Atiku’s Invitation To Team-Up Against Tinubu

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for president in the general election of February 25, has declined Atiku Abubakar’s invitation to join his legal battle against President Bola Tinubu over his dubious academic records.

The former governor of Anambra claimed in a statement released by Labour Party National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh that he was in court to “reclaim his mandate.”

The statement said: “The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves a leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign.”

Atiku had while addressing a press conference on Thursday on his case against Tinubu in the United States over the President’s academic records in Chicago State University, called on Obi and another presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso to join him in the fight for justice.

