President Tinubu Is My Motivation; If Supporting Him Will Take Me To APC, So Be It – Bwala

A presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, on Wednesday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents after closed-door talks, he declared his availability to work with the President Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, if supporting Tinubu means joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was ready to join the party and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asked if he would defect to the APC, he said: “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

Speaking on the visit, Bwala in a post via X expressed delight.

He shared a picture of him in a handshake with the president.

He also posted a 13-second clip of the event.

“Today I was delighted to meet @officialABAT, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) in the Villa to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country,” he captioned the post.

This attracted reactions from Nigerians, who took to the comment section to express their diverse views.

Below are some of such comments:

@IamThatNaijaGuy said: “Atiku’s circle comprised individuals like Daniel Bwala and Reno O’mockery, who lacked genuine belief in his vision. Their allegiance rested solely on personal gain, leaving them scrambling for alternative opportunities as Atiku ceased funding. They are bow desperately looking for new gigs. I knew PDP died the day they jettisioned their age long tradition of zoning and allowed Peter Obi to leave the party.”

@delaq1829: “For those of you accusing him of being a political jobber you’re not correct at all. it’s just because you guy’s don’t know him at all and kind of bond he share with Mr, President long before elections. It’s only if you know you know If it didn’t Dey it didn’t dey.”

@MissPeals: “You speak from both sides of your mouth Bwala, you are as unstable as the sea. No serious minded person should ever take you seriously. Ever!”

@dammygtnet: “Corn dun dey your pocket. Atiku should be seen as an experienced politician but he keeps assembling funny people around him. Zero loyalty!”

@RealAlmoner: “A man without honour, a man without convictions, a man who is controlled by his stomach. Shame on you @BwalaDaniel. You couldn’t even stick to @atiku for one year after a failed bid to presidency. Ha! Political jobber, political ashaworism, political stomach infrastructure. Shame!”

@YarKafanchan: “Daniel Bwala this is barely 7 months into the 4 years o. You no fit stand firm?”\

@ehimotor: “In politics, there’s no permanent friend, no permanent enemy but permanent interest. Nigerians, don’t fight yourselves because of politics.”

Recall that Bwala was one of those who defected from APC after the party unveiled a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise, the legal practitioner had argued that Tinubu’s announcement of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, was not “good news for the APC.”

He argued that the APC had chosen “politics over unity” and ignored the values of “inclusivity, tolerance, common prosperity and diversity.”

