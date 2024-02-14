Bwala Has Moved On, Stop Describing Him As My Aide – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from Daniel Bwala, one of his spokespersons during the 2023 elections.

Bwala, who was a strong ally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate came down hard on President Bola Tinubu when he was a member of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation.

However, of late he has been seen with Tinubu, who was Atiku’s main rival in the 2023 polls.

Bwala had first visited the president at Aso Rock on January 10, 2023, and after that he said he would be willing to work with the President in any capacity offered him.

Reacting to the criticisms which trailed the visit to the presidential villa, he had said, “I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President. After I had seen the president, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the president and he replied me that, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me’.”

Weeks later, Bwala visited Tinubu in France where the nation’s number one citizen went on a private visit.

In a statement which his media office issued on his behalf on Monday, Atiku said Bwala should no longer be described as his former aide.

“Bwala offered his services and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation as a spokesperson – and it was a position he held during the last presidential campaign.”

“Subsequently, and after the election, the need for a campaign spokesperson has terminated, and Bwala has moved on with his career.

“This, therefore, serves as notice to the media and the interested public to desist from defining Bwala as an ex-aide of Atiku Abubakar.

“We duly urge the public to henceforth recognize, introduce, and define Daniel Bwala by his current vocation and alliance,” the statement added.

