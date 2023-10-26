BREAKING: Supreme Court Reject Atiku’s Request To File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Inyang Okoro, chairman of the 7-man panel, said the time allotted to election petitions is fixed like the “Rock of Gibraltar” that cannot be extended or expanded.

“Election petitions are sui generis and have their own peculiarities… the court below lost its jurisdiction to determine any matter concerning the petition after the 180 days which expired on September 17. This court cannot do what the lower court is no longer constitutionally allowed to do by section 285 of the constitution.”

“It has to be noted that 180 days imposed is immutable and cannot be extended,” he adds

