Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jubilation In Kano As Supreme Court Reverses Sack Of Gov Yusuf

Published

The city of Kano has erupted in celebrations after the Supreme Court reversed judgements by the Court of Appeal and Election Petitions Tribunal sacking Governor Abba Yusuf.

Some of the residents were seen marching around the streets of the state capital, jumping in joy and singing praises of the governor.

Delivering judgement on Friday, the Justice John Okoro, who led the panel, said the Court of Appeal was wrong in affirming the decision of the tribunal, which held that Yusuf did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in the governorship election of March 18, 2023.

In determining the case, the apex court raised two issues: whether the lower court was right in deducting 165,616 from the votes the Independent National Electoral Commission announced for the governor and whether the lower court could determine the issue of party membership.

In the judgement, Justice Okoro held that the tribunal was wrong in deducting 165,616 votes accrued to Yusuf in the election on grounds that the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by officials of INEC.

According to him, Section 71 of the Eectoral Act relied upon by the tribunal to deduct the disputed votes does not apply in the instant case.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Supreme Court Reverses Sack Of Gov Yusuf, Affirms His Election

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Abba Yusuf as Governor of Kano State, reversing the decision of the Court of Appeal and...

3 hours ago

News

Supreme Court Delivers Judgements In Kano, Plateau, Lagos, 4 Others Today

The Supreme Court will deliver judgements on governorship appeals in Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Bauchi and Cross River states today. Of the seven...

11 hours ago

News

Supreme Court Fixes Friday For Judgment In Kano Guber Dispute

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday for judgment in the Kano state governorship election appeals. The secretary of the legal team for the New...

1 day ago

News

Supreme Court To Decide Yusuf, Gawuna’s Fate Thursday

The Supreme Court is poised to convene this Thursday to deliberate on the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party...

December 19, 2023

Copyright ©