Jubilation In Kano As Supreme Court Reverses Sack Of Gov Yusuf

The city of Kano has erupted in celebrations after the Supreme Court reversed judgements by the Court of Appeal and Election Petitions Tribunal sacking Governor Abba Yusuf.

Some of the residents were seen marching around the streets of the state capital, jumping in joy and singing praises of the governor.

Delivering judgement on Friday, the Justice John Okoro, who led the panel, said the Court of Appeal was wrong in affirming the decision of the tribunal, which held that Yusuf did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in the governorship election of March 18, 2023.

In determining the case, the apex court raised two issues: whether the lower court was right in deducting 165,616 from the votes the Independent National Electoral Commission announced for the governor and whether the lower court could determine the issue of party membership.

In the judgement, Justice Okoro held that the tribunal was wrong in deducting 165,616 votes accrued to Yusuf in the election on grounds that the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by officials of INEC.

According to him, Section 71 of the Eectoral Act relied upon by the tribunal to deduct the disputed votes does not apply in the instant case.

