Supreme Court Fixes Friday For Judgment In Kano Guber Dispute

Published

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday for judgment in the Kano state governorship election appeals.

The secretary of the legal team for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Barrister Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, confirmed this to newsmen.

“Yes, it is officially confirmed. They have told us to appear on Friday for the judgment. “They told us that each party should not have more than two counsels in attendance.

“This, they said is because they will be delivering seven judgments on that same Friday,” he said.

Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking.

Recall that the Election Petition Tribunal had sacked the governor and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March, 2023 election.

Not satisfied with the tribunal judgment, Governor Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court, but the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.

