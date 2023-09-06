Connect with us

Presidential Tribunal Judgement: Security Personnel Block Roadways Leading To Court In Abuja

Published

The roads leading to the presidential election petition court in Abuja have been sealed off by armed security personnel.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi have filed three cases with the court contesting President Bola Tinubu’s election. The court is expected to issue its eagerly awaited ruling on these petitions soon.

Two of the petitions were filed by the leading opposition presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who came second behind Tinubu, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who took the third position.

Punch correspondent observed that three checkpoints have been mounted between the Ministry of Finance Headquarters and the court entrance.

At the entrance gate, the names of lawyers, party representatives, staff, and journalists were accredited and confirmed before being allowed in.

Subsequently, searches were conducted on those cleared at the gate. At the court premises, security operatives were seen scanning strategic locations for explosive devices and other dangerous weapons.

At the moment, no one is allowed to access the courtroom.

Tinubu’s victory as the APC candidate in the February 25 election contested by a total of 18 candidates has been trailed by the opposition’s allegations of fraud and electoral malpractices.

An operative of the DSS scanning the premises for Improvised Explosive Devices.

