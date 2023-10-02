Palliatives Outcome Of Awkward Thinking – Peter Obi

The recent palliatives that the Federal Government offered, according to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, are the outcome of “limited thinking,” he claimed, emphasizing that they are only a band-aid.

Obi stated this in an interview with The Morning Show on Arise TV on Monday.

“If you look at what this country has done since its founding, you could see announcements with constrained thinking,” Obi added. this again yields a meager result.

When asked if he would be willing to work with the current government, he said, “We are at the point where we are challenging the process and that has to come to a logical end before any other thing. Even being in the opposition is part of building the government.”

Obi also reiterated that fuel subsidy is an organised crime. “My approach would be to remove the corruption and criminal side of it.”

On the volatility of the naira, Obi advised, “What you should have done is devalue the currency while trying to manage the supply by making sure you deal with issues that control the exchange rate. Which is the reserve. And what controls your reserve is your export. Especially, oil and other minerals. Encourage (export of) those things and then deal with issues of foreign exchange while trying to manage what you have.”

