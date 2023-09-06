Deliver Judgment Fearlessly, Labour Party Urges Presidential Tribunal

As they prepare to issue their ruling today, September 6, 2023, the judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja have been encouraged by the Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party to do so with the utmost justice.

It stated that the judges had a huge responsibility to uphold justice in the best interests of all Nigerians who had trusted them with their fates to determine the outcome of the presidential election on February 25, 2023, and that they should resist any pressure or threats from outside parties.

The spokesperson for the party, Olubunmi Odusanya, stated in a statement issued on Tuesday evening that the party also celebrated the victories of their candidates for the National Assembly, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Wande George, whose elections into the Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies respectively, were upheld by a National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja, Lagos.

Odusanya commended the judges, saying it was a symbol that “Nigeria, can still be salvaged with the right people in the right institutions of the state.’’

The statement partly read, “In view of the above, we at the Labour Party Lagos State urge the Judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT in Abuja to toe the line of their colleagues in Lagos as they set to deliver judgement on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

“This is an enormous responsibility in their hands and we urge them to deliver justice in the interest of Nigeria, not self. We want the Tribunal Judges to realise that the destinies of over two hundred million are in their hands. This is the time to put Nigeria in her rightful place in the committee of nations.

“A position denied the Country by the acts of misgovernance and maladministration inflicted on us by brigandage and charlatans posing as leaders in the time past. We urge the Judges not to succumb to any form of pressure or intimidation from any quarter.

“Nigeria is bigger than all of us and our allegiance should be to the nation, not self. The time to take back Nigeria is now. In like manner, we implore all Labour Party members and supporters and indeed all ObiDients to remain optimistic that our Principal, Peter Obi will be given his clear mandate as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria tomorrow September 6 2023. This will be a definitive move to take back our Country and steer it back on the right track of greatness. It is the only leadership that will birth a New Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Labour Party Lagos State received with rude shock and sadness the judgements delivered by the National and State Assembly Petition petition Tribunal wherein in our sitting House of Representatives Member for Ojo Federal Constituency was sacked and the plea of our Lagos Central Senatorial candidate’s were thrown out based on matters we feel are pre-election issues. We thank God that the Tribunal is not the final court of arbitration in these matters. Labour Party will appeal the said judgements.

“We, at Labour Party are also in solidarity with our indefatigable and ebullient Governorship candidate of Lagos state, Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, whose victory at the Tribunal the Party expects when judgement is delivered in the petition. We reiterate our hope, trust and confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary for a truly strong democracy that will usher in the new Nigeria we all hope for and desire. May God help us to do right.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s (today) presidential petition judgement delivery, heavy security presence had been observed at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, dark spots and some other flash points in Abuja on Tuesday.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, assisted by other members of the panel-Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed will deliver the judgment.

