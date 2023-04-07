Connect with us

Thugs Invade Labour Party National Headquarters

Suspected political thugs have allegedly invaded the national headquarters of the Labour Party, LP in Abuja.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Julius Abure disclosed this on Thursday.

According to Abure, the suspected political thugs have broken into the national headquarters of the party.

The LP national secretariat is located in Utako district near the federal capital territory office of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

