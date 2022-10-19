Connect with us

2023: PDP Govt Intimidating Traditional, Religious Leaders, Sokoto APC Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is threatening and intimidating traditional and religious leaders into supporting and campaigning for them in Sokoto State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged, Daily Trust reports.

In a statement signed by the APC chairman in the state, Isa Sadiq Achida, the party further alleged that traditional title holders and highly placed businessmen also faced threats of being disrobed and losing their business premises unless they declare their support for the party.

The party also accused the ruling party of withholding the salary of junior staff of the local government councils for no reason, other than their political persuasion.
However, the party was silent on the identities of the traditional, religious and businessmen who were being threatened.

“We view this as an attempt, to use false propaganda to dent the good image of our traditional institution and at the same time, cripple democracy in Sokoto State. The question begging for an answer is, when did the expression of one’s political preference become a punishable offence?” the party queried.

In a swift reaction to the allegation, the ruling PDP noted that, from time immemorial, the PDP administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has always respected the traditional institution in the state.

“Tambuwal’s administration has never threatened any traditional ruler from hamlet, ward, village to district heads, let alone sack any. This is in contrast to the administration of Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko who, in disrespect of the institution and in order to force them to be partisan, sacked the District heads of Yabo, Sarkin Kebbin Yabo in Yabo LG; District head of Dandin Mahe, Sarkin Gabas of Dandin Mahe in Shagari LGA; District head of Wamakko, Baraden Wamakko in Wamakko LG and District head of Sabon Birni, Sarkin Gobir of Sabon Birni in Sabon Birni LGA. He installed his brother as District head of Wamakko,” the statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hassan Sahabi alleged.

On the alleged destruction of APC campaigns’ billboards, PDP explained that it was the mandate of authorities such as the Sokoto Urban and Regional Planning Board (SURPB), to charge all candidates, irrespective of their political parties, for placement of Billboards at strategic locations in Towns and Villages.

Copyright ©