Edo 2024: APC’s Alleged plan to Manipulate Edo Governorship Elections Exposed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly orchestrating a plan to undermine the integrity of the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State. This revelation comes on the heels of internal party polling that reportedly shows the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, leading significantly with a commanding 61% over APC’s Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

Sources indicate that the APC convened an emergency meeting yesterday in Benin City, where party leaders expressed grave concerns about their candidate’s prospects. Factors contributing to this unease include the recent spike in fuel prices, escalating food costs, and notable dissent within the party ranks, which has kept many influential leaders away from the campaign trail. Additionally, comments from prominent figures like Sen. Adams Oshiomhole have reportedly alienated potential voters.

During the meeting, a controversial strategy was proposed: to redirect campaign funds towards vote-buying efforts rather than traditional campaigning. Insiders allege that the party is also planning to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) — a crucial component intended to ensure a transparent electoral process.

The purported plan involves pre-loading BVAS machines with inflated accreditation and vote counts in select APC strongholds, particularly in Edo North.

However, speaking with a chieftain of the Labour Party on the alleged plans, Comrade Timothy Enahoro stated that opposition Party operatives are being trained to demand that machines display zero counts before voting begins but feared they could be met with resistance from an expectedly heavy police presence and local thugs.

Moreover, compromised presiding officers from INEC are reportedly prepared to invoke a familiar excuse used in previous elections, claiming “technical glitches” if questioned about the integrity of the vote uploads.

Whispers from within political circles suggest that this scheme is financially backed by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President. However, sources close to the presidency assert that the President himself remains detached from the unfolding events in Edo. Meanwhile, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has distanced himself from the APC campaign, leaving Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and state party chairman Jarret Tenebe to steer the party’s efforts.

Critics point out that similar tactics were employed during the controversial 2023 presidential elections and the governorship election in Kogi State, which resulted in significant public outcry.

As tensions rise amid worsening economic conditions nationwide, observers warn that any attempt to subvert the democratic process in Edo could ignite widespread unrest, potentially leading to a crisis that engulfs the nation.

Kiki T. Agbons, Reporting from Benin City.

