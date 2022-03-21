2023: Your Ambition is a Threat to Nigeria’s Unity, Ohanaeze Youths Tell Atiku

The apex socio-cultural youth arm of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) led by Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition so as to uphold the unity of the Nigerian nation, Leadership reports.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital on Monday, the national president of Ohanaeze Youth Council frowned at what he described as “the undue desperation of Atiku Abubakar to pick the presidential ticket of People’s Democratic party PDP.”

Comrade Igboayaka while reacting to the meeting of Atiku with PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, over his presidential ambition, described it as a call that would instigate Nigeria’s disintegration.

He quoted Atiku to have said that, “PDP can’t afford to lose 2023 presidency”, insisting that the former VP ought to know that “if PDP dare give him ticket in 2023 against South-East aspirants, the party will not just lose the election, but it will be an evidential call for total disintegration of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar should go to the history line of PDP formation from G34 led by Dr. Alex Ekwueme before it became political party, to ascertain that South-East has paid the ultimate sacrifice in PDP more than any other zone in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he reiterated that

South-eastern people had contributed in formation, building, as well as sustaining PDP as the biggest party in Africa.

“Atiku Abubakar’s call to contest in PDP is a call to interrupt the unity and peace in Nigeria and such move will lead to national political disaster, anarchy and tribal crises that will sink Nigeria.

“If PDP denies a South-easterner presidential ticket, the only thing over 50 million Igbo youths must ensure is to keep Nigeria one by massively voting APC presidential candidate from South-East, and no PDP office/flag from ward level to state level will stand erect in South-East. We’ll fight PDP like Yakubu Gowon did to keep Nigeria one.

“PDP must avoid using Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and other selfish presidential aspirants that are not from South-East to disintegrate or cause Nigeria her national unity,” Igboayaka maintained.

“It’s derogatory that Atiku Abubakar boasted how he used Ben Obi and Peter Obi as running mates, Atiku Abubakar should know that if any Nigerian desires to see Nigeria as the ‘Giant of Africa’ as proposed by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa), then it’s high time he drop his presidential ambition and support a credible and competent presidential aspirant from South-East to build the Nigeria of Zik vision.

“Atiku Abubakar must awaken his human consciousness and realise that among the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, South-East gave him the overwhelming highest votes, which led the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to nick-name South-eastern people 5%. Therefore, it is historical that Atiku Abubakar and PDP family is owing the South-eastern people a reciprocation gratitude in 2023 presidential election,” he added.

