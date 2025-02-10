Ohanaeze Youth Council President, Igboayaka, Abducted

The President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, has been kidnapped by fleeing gunmen from his Works layout residence in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Police spokesperson DSP Henry Okoye already said the command had begun investigating the fiery critic’s whereabouts.

Okoye said, “The Imo State Police Command has initiated an investigation to determine the whereabouts of the President of Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka. In the meantime, the command has confirmed that he has not been arrested. Anyone with information is urged to notify the police”, the statement read promptly.

The National President of the Igbo National Council (INC), Chilos Godsent, raised the alarm over Igboayaka in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Igboayaka is known for his outbursts over governance and activities of officeholders and attacks in the southeast states.

According to Godsent, seven gunmen dressed in black, on Saturday, February 8th, stormed Igboayaka’s residence at Works Layout in Owerri and arrested him in what he described as a Neo mafia Gestapo manner.

Godsent said, “On Saturday 8th February 2025, at about 7:00 pm, we held off the sad news that gunmen dressed in black and numbering up to seven arrived on a Sienna and a Lexus SUV and forcefully arrested the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) – Comrade Igboayaka. O. Igboayaka in a Neo Mafia Gestapo manner at Works Layout Owerri Imo State.

“Since this sad news, attempts by teeming Members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), family members, friends and associates to reach him through his mobile lines to ascertain his way about has failed because all his Mobile lines were switched off immediately the ugly incident took place.

“On the foregoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) wish to call on the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force Imo State Command to immediately swing to action to determine the identity of the gunmen that forcefully took the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) – Comrade Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka captive on the evening of Saturday 8th February 2025 in Owerri Metropolis and thus make same public”.

“Igbo National Council (INC) followers, family, friends and associates have been confused since the ugly incident and would like to know his way soon”.

