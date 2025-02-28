Policemen Reject N1m Bribe, Rescue Children From Traffickers In Imo

Owerri—The Police Command in Imo has arrested two suspected child traffickers and rescued two stolen children in separate operations.

The command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, in a statement yesterday said in a strong display of professionalism, operatives of the command rejected a N1m bribe to ensure justice prevailed in one of the operations.

“On February 21, operatives of the Safer Highway Unit, while conducting a robust stop-and-search on the Owerri – Aba Express Road, apprehended one Eze Chika, 45.

“The suspect was found with a stolen four-year-old child.

“Initially, she claimed the child was hers but later admitted to purchasing the child from a suspected child trafficking syndicate in Aba for N1.8million,” Okoye stated.

According to him, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspect offered the officers N1m bribe, which was outrightly rejected.

He said the officers proceeded with the lawful arrest and ensured the safe rescue of the child and noted that further investigations revealed possible links to a larger trafficking network, adding that more arrests are expected.

Okoye also said detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested a 32-year-old woman, Confidence Odo for allegedly abducting her ex-neighbor’s son.

He said investigations revealed that Odoh, who was arrested on Feb. 4, stole the child while he was playing in the compound where he resides.

“The child was rescued and reunited with his parents, Mr and Mrs Michael Ududiri, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend possible accomplices.”

He reiterated the command’s commitment to combating child trafficking and other organised crimes in the state.

The police spokesman urged residents, particularly parents, to be vigilant and monitor their children closely.

He urged the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or call any of the following numbers: 0803 477 3600 and 08148024755.

____

