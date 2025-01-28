2025 UTME: JAMB Announces Registration, Examination Dates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced dates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the sale of forms will begin on January 31, 2025, and close on March 5, 2025.

He said the sale of application documents and e-PIN vending will begin on March 10, 2025 for direct entry candidates. The exercise will end on April 7, 2025.

While the Mock-UTME is scheduled for April 5, 2025, the main exam (UTME) will be held from April 25, 2025, to May 5, 2025.

Candidates registering for UTME with a mock exam are expected to pay ₦8,200, while those opting for UTME only will pay ₦7,200.

Breaking it down, UTME/DE JAMB application fee will cost ₦3,500; Reading Text: ₦1,000; CBT Centre Registration Service Charge- ₦700; CBT Centre UTME Service Charge: ₦1,500; CBT Mock Service Charge: ₦1,500; Bank Charges: ₦500; CBT Mock-UTME Centre Charge: ₦1,500.

The JAMB boss also disclosed that a mock UTME specifically designed for candidates below the age of 16 has been introduced.

According to him, the initiative is not for admission purpose but to allow underage candidates test their abilities ahead of the exam.

To qualify for admission into any tertiary institution across the country, Oloyede said candidates must be at least 16 years old on or before September 30, 2025.

He, however, added that brilliant candidates under 15 years may be considered if they score at least 280 in the UTME and perform exceptionally in their Senior Secondary Certificate and post-UTME examinations.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.