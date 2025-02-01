Connect with us

UTME 2025: Why We Postponed Registration Till Monday—JAMB

Published

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given reasons for postponing the commencement of registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier scheduled to begin yesterday.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board said the registration will commence on Monday, 3 February. JAMB said the postponement became necessary to allow the board implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.

It added that it was further scrutinising some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres after discovering that they had used deceptive facilities to be approved.

According to JAMB, “These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

The board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience.”

