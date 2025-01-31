2025 UTME: JAMB Postponed Registration To Monday

The board, in a statement on Friday by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, explained that “this change is necessary to allow the board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.”

“These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education. Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience.

“The additional time will be used to ensure that all necessary changes are made for a smooth registration process,” the statement read.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.