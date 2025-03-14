Connect with us

2027: Abdul-Azeez Adediran Known As Jandor Meets Tinubu

Published

As the 2027 general election approaches, the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, met with President Bola Tinubu yesterday.

Prior to this, he had also engaged in consultations with prominent national leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo. These meetings come in the wake of his recent resignation from the PDP.

Confirming the development, Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, stated: “I can confirm that Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday. He has also met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, among other notable figures. These meetings are part of his ongoing consultations following his resignation from the PDP.

“The PDP National Secretary and other party leaders recently visited him, appealing for a reconsideration of his resignation.

“Dr. Adediran is scheduled to meet with his political associates and key stakeholders in Lagos over the weekend and will address the media on Monday, March 17, 2025.”

Copyright ©