2Baba Finds Love Again Amidst Divorce Saga

Legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba has announced his plans to marry Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, just 16 days after revealing his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

He made this known days after his appearance during a plenary session at the Edo State House of Assembly, where he created scenes amid his divorce saga.

The 29-year-old lawmaker has been fingered as the reason for 2Baba’s ending of his marriage of 12 years with Annie.

However, in a video shared on Instagram, 2Baba declared his love for Natasha, stating that she has nothing to do with his divorce from Annie.

He praised Natasha as a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” and expressed his desire to marry her.

“Honourable Natasha has been dragged, called all sorts of names and has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.

“She has nothing to do with what’s happening between Annie and I. But everybody is trying to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. I want to marry her,”A he said.

Natasha is the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, representing the Egor Constituency. She’s a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and advocates youth empowerment, education, and women’s rights.

Natasha responded to the news on Instagram, said: “Make your opinion count.” The development has sparked mixed reactions from fans and followers.

