Divorce: ‘You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself’ – Toke Makinwa Slams 2baba

Toke Makinwa, a media personality, has criticised artist 2Baba for publicly revealing that he and his wife, Annie, are getting a divorce.

Recall that in an Instagram post on Sunday, 2Baba revealed that they had been separated for some time and are now in the process of filing for divorce, putting an end to their 12-year marriage.

Responding directly to the video posted by 2Baba on Instagram, where he confessed to making the controversial divorce announcement, Toke wrote, “This is wrong on all levels, and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on. If you think she’s alone, let me tell you here that you’ll have to fight all of us.”

Toke expressed her frustration further by posting a message on her Instagram story, targeting those remaining neutral on the issue.

She wrote, “I’m not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it’ll touch your daughter or any female in your family.

“No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her.”

Undeterred, Makinwa, in another Instagram story post on Monday, questioned 2Baba’s decision to bring the divorce to the public, emphasising that the full truth will be revealed in due time.

“Nobody is asking anybody to stay in a situation that’s not serving them any purpose anymore; by all means, leave if you must, but why bring this online this very moment?

“We know what is going on behind closed doors. The world doesn’t know anything; it’s already been hectic with opinions flying around, and when I say we will fight for her, I’m not talking about the general public.

“A handful of people know the truth, and time will tell. Timing is everything; empathy is everything. You constantly preach love; you cannot add to the narrative that’s out there when you know what is really happening behind closed doors,” she wrote.

