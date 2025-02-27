Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

5 Dies, 20 Missing As Boats Collide In Delta

Published

A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. All 15 crew of the ferry were rescued. A strong typhoon slammed into the rice-producing Philippine northern region on Sunday, cutting power and communications lines and forcing people to flee to higher ground, national disaster agency officials said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MARITIME) - RTR468WW

DELTA—Delta State Police command has confirmed a boat mishap on the river in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, claimed five passengers, who drowned in the accident.

Meanwhile, 20 others remain missing after the accident.

The state Police spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe added that six were found and hospitalized.

The accident which involved boats ferrying passengers who were returning from a burial ceremony, it was learned, occurred on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses attributed the fatal crash to poor visibility, adding that most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

A resident, Emmanuel Okoro, who witnessed the incident, described the scene as chaotic.

“People were screaming for help. Some managed to swim to safety, but many others disappeared beneath the water,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts were ongoing as emergency responders and local volunteers continue search for the missing victims.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Metro and crime

Gunmen Storm Church, Shoot Pastor, Abduct Six Worshippers In Delta

ASABA—Gunmen weekend, invaded a Church at Asagba Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, shooting a Pastor and abducting six worshippers. Police Public...

3 days ago

Metro and crime

Woman Sells Baby For N4m, Gives Mother N600,000

ASABA — A 26-year-old lady, Rachael, has narrated how she sold her two-week-old baby for N600,000, due to her inability to cater for her....

February 12, 2025

Politics

LG Polls: PDP Wins All Seats In Adamawa, Delta

Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the seats in Adamawa and Delta States in last Saturday’s local government elections. In the results...

July 15, 2024

News

Policemen Not Permitted To Search Citizens’ Phones – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has said that no police officer is permitted to search the phones of any Nigerian. He...

January 15, 2024

Copyright ©