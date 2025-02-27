5 Dies, 20 Missing As Boats Collide In Delta

DELTA—Delta State Police command has confirmed a boat mishap on the river in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, claimed five passengers, who drowned in the accident.

Meanwhile, 20 others remain missing after the accident.

The state Police spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe added that six were found and hospitalized.

The accident which involved boats ferrying passengers who were returning from a burial ceremony, it was learned, occurred on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses attributed the fatal crash to poor visibility, adding that most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

A resident, Emmanuel Okoro, who witnessed the incident, described the scene as chaotic.

“People were screaming for help. Some managed to swim to safety, but many others disappeared beneath the water,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts were ongoing as emergency responders and local volunteers continue search for the missing victims.

