62 Generals Retire From Nigerian Army in 2022

Sixty-two Generals will retire from the Nigerian Army in 2022, Daily Trust reports.

The Nigerian Army, on Saturday, treated the retired and retiring generals to a regimental dinner and awards to honour them for their 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The senior officers comprising 24 major generals and 38 brigadier generals are those who retired or are due to retire within 2022.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said the event signified the beginning of a process for the retired and retiring senior officers who would transition into another phase of life that would be slightly different from what they were used to.

Irabor said the officers deserved to be appreciated and honoured by the nation, adding that the event was a representation of national honours to them.

He said that a lot of changes had occurred in the context of welfare and administration in the armed forces, urging them to ensure that they make themselves happy in retirement

“So let me on that note, wish every one of you the very best in retirement.

“Like I said to you guys there is no engagement that would take your time and energy for as long as you live that will be demanding of you the way the armed forces have demanded of you, and of course the army in particular.

“And so it behoves on you to be the ambassadors of the armed forces, to change the orientation of many who do not know us,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said the regimental dinner was organised to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of the senior officers to their fatherland in the past 35 years.

Yahaya said the officers had operated and traversed the gamut of the country and theatres of operations, as well as other countries where they had contributed to peace and security.

He urged them to continue to deploy their expertise and competencies in support of the service, adding that the army had opened avenues to engage retired officers willing to deliver their skills and competencies.

“As we speak, we have some of the retired officers at Army Resource Center, Nigerian Defence Academy, Nigerian Army School of Artillery, School of Infantry and across the board.

“We are willing and ready to engage you because we know the quality of what was invested in you and what you can deliver and what you have delivered when you were serving,” he said.

The Chief of Administration (Army) Maj.-Gen. Ogbe Ali, said the event was first held in 2021 to appreciate retired and retiring generals, adding that similar events were being organised at the level of the formation for colonels and below, as well as soldiers.

