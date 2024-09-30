64th Independence: Tinubu To Make Nationwide Broadcast Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7am, the Presidency has disclosed.

The broadcast, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is part of activities to commemorate the 64th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

October 1 declared Public holiday

The Federal Government had earlier declared Tuesday as a public holiday to commemorate the nation’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the occasion.

Tunji-Ojo praised the patient and hardworking Nigerian men and women, stating that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

Aligning himself with the theme for the anniversary, the minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of “our heroes past”, and be inspired for the tasks ahead, realising that a Nigeria of “our dream can only be built when we unite.”

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary, Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the citizens to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.

IGP orders water-tight security

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered water-tight security across the country to create a safe and conducive environment for citizens of to celebrate the country’s 64th independence.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, the IGP ordered the deployment of adequate human and tactical resources to enable a maximum level of security for the independence celebration.

“The Police, in synergy with other security agencies, will fortify various designated event venues and the major highways across the country, to forestall any threats to lives and property and the celebration.

“Additionally, the IGP has directed all personnel deployed for various operations during the celebrations to be courteous and firm in their engagements with members of the public,” the statement read in part.

IGP Egbetokun was said to have reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s security, ensuring peaceful coexistence, and upholding the rule of law.

“We are dedicated to serving our communities with integrity, compassion, and professionalism.

“As we move forward, let us rekindle our sense of national pride, foster unity, and work together towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“As we commemorate our journey to freedom and self-governance, let us remember our responsibilities to promote peace and respect for the rule of law,” the statement added.

