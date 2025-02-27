Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

95-year-old Actor Gene Hackman, Wife, Found Dead

Published

Oscar-winning US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead inside their home in New Mexico, media outlets reported on Thursday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the couple were found dead on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no immediate indication of foul play, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Variety and Sky News.

Mendoza did not provide a cause of death.

The media reports said the couple died along with their dog.

Hackman, who was 95, was once voted as likely to flop in showbiz but instead went on to win two Oscar awards.

He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the tough and vulgar New York cop Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in the 1971 crime thriller “The French Connection” — for which he won an Oscar for best actor.

Arakawa was a 63-year-old classical pianist.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

World

Court Rejects Trump’s Request To Reinstate Birthright Citizenship Ban

UNITED States President Donald Trump’s executive order, which was due to come into effect by February 19, banning citizenship birth but was first blocked...

6 days ago

World

US Judge Temporarily Lifts Funding Freeze On Aid Programs

A federal judge has temporarily lifted a freeze on funding to US aid and development programs ordered by President Donald Trump’s administration, court documents...

February 14, 2025

World

Trump To Impose New 25% Tariff On US Steel, Aluminum Imports

US President Donald Trump plans to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Monday, prompting the threat of retaliation from Europe and...

February 10, 2025

World

Trump Vows To Revoke Biden’s Security Clearance, Briefings

US President Donald Trump has said he is revoking Joe Biden’s security clearance and access to daily intelligence briefings after his predecessor did the...

February 8, 2025

Copyright ©