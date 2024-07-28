A New Dawn in Nigeria’s Skies: Festus Keyamo’s Bold Crusade Against Illegal Air Charter Operations

By Obafemi Bajomo

In the complex world of aviation, where regulatory oversight is crucial to ensuring safety and legality, one name has emerged as a beacon of reform: Festus Keyamo SAN CON, FCIArb (UK), the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. His recent efforts to address the rampant issue of illegal aircraft operations in Nigeria have garnered widespread acclaim for their rigor and commitment to a safer and more regulated aviation sector.

Keyamo’s mission began in earnest on June 27, 2024, when he inaugurated the Ministerial Taskforce on Illegal Air Charter Operations and Related Matters. This move followed a surge in complaints from legitimate commercial operators and troubling security reports that hinted at illicit activities, including money laundering and drug smuggling. The task force, armed with a mandate to investigate and rectify the situation, was given a three-month deadline to complete its report and make recommendations.

The task force’s preliminary findings have been nothing short of revelatory. They uncovered a significant and troubling gap in Nigeria’s general aviation sector: a large number of private jets were found to be engaged in illegal charter operations, violating their non-commercial flight status. Most alarmingly, many of these aircraft bore foreign registrations, which allowed their operators to evade the scrutiny of Nigeria’s regulatory body, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The task force’s investigation revealed that high-net-worth individuals, who are usually thought to adhere to the highest standards of legality, were among the culprits. These individuals were using their private jets for commercial purposes without the necessary licensing or adherence to regulations. This not only undermined the integrity of the aviation sector but also resulted in substantial revenue losses for the federal government, as these illegal operators avoided paying the levies and taxes required of legitimate commercial services.

Further compounding the issue, the report highlighted the use of fraudulent passenger manifests. This practice made it exceedingly difficult to trace passengers, raising serious security concerns and rendering the enforcement of regulations nearly impossible. The opaque nature of these operations, coupled with conflicting and inadequate regulatory oversight, exposed a critical weakness in the system that needed immediate redress.

Keyamo’s response to these revelations has been both decisive and transformative. Under his leadership, the task force has intensified its efforts to clamp down on these illegal activities. He has called for stricter enforcement of existing regulations and the introduction of new measures to enhance transparency and compliance in the sector.

The Honourable Minister’s doggedness in tackling these issues is a testament to his commitment to not only securing Nigeria’s skies but also ensuring that the aviation industry operates within the bounds of the law. His proactive stance has been instrumental in shedding light on the murky world of illegal air charter operations and has set a new standard for accountability and integrity in the sector.

As the task force prepares to submit its final report and recommendations, the aviation community and the general public eagerly await the measures that will be put in place to rectify the identified issues. Festus Keyamo’s unwavering dedication to this cause promises a brighter, more regulated future for Nigeria’s aviation industry—a future where safety, legality, and fairness take precedence in the skies.

Bajomo is the Special Adviser to the Hon Minister of Aviation and

Member, Ministerial Taskforce on Illegal Aircraft Operations and Related Matters.