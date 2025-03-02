AANEC Backs Kano Govt On Profiling NGOs, Donors

More groups have come out to demonstrate their support for the Kano State Government’ decision to profile NGOs and donors in the state.

The lastest being the Association of Adult and Non-Formal Education Centers (AANEC), with 501 centers and 2804 facilitators across Kano State.

A leading civil society organization committed to the promotion of basic and post-basic literacy, continued education, and vocational skills.

According to it’s Director General, Abdulmuminu bn Yusuf, the CSO expresses its full support for the Kano State Government’s initiative to profile and monitor Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and donor organizations operating within the state.

“We commend the Kano State Government for taking decisive action to address growing concerns about illegal and unethical activities by some NGOs, which, under the guise of charitable work, have been linked to human trafficking, money laundering, and the establishment of illegal baby factories. In response to these serious issues, we fully endorse the creation of a High-Powered Committee tasked with profiling and assessing all NGOs and donor organizations in the state.

This initiative is especially timely, as certain NGOs have been involved in activities that run counter to the core values, religious principles, and cultural integrity of Kano State. These organizations have been implicated in criminal practices that exploit the state’s most vulnerable populations. While many NGOs play a vital role in advancing public welfare, others have been found to engage in clandestine operations, including illegal trafficking networks and unregulated financial activities, which threaten the safety and dignity of the people of Kano State.

This effort is not solely about addressing criminal activities; it is also about safeguarding the values and culture of Kano State. By ensuring that only reputable and transparent organizations operate within the state, the government is fostering an environment in which civil society can thrive responsibly.

This initiative is critical to restoring order, reinforcing accountability, and promoting social justice, while contributing to the creation of a safer and more prosperous Kano State for its citizens. It will help to enhance the quality of life, protect cultural heritage, and rebuild public trust in both the governmental and non-governmental sectors.

As an organization, we remain steadfast in our opposition to exploitation in all forms, including human trafficking, money laundering, and the propagation of values that undermine our culture and religion. We believe that the cultural and religious values of Kano must be respected and upheld in every aspect of life, especially in the operations of NGOs and donor organizations.

We applaud the High-Powered Committee, led by Hon. Commissioner of the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, for its mandate to investigate and document the sources of funding, the nature of activities, areas of intervention, and operational methods of NGOs. We are confident that this initiative will result in the development of a regulatory framework that aligns with the state’s vision and development goals.

We call on all citizens of Kano State to support and cooperate with the committee in this vital and patriotic endeavor”, he stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.