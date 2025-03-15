Abba Ganduje Receives Kano Delegation At REA, Strengthens Collaboration On Renewable Energy

The Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Abba Ganduje, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting Kano State’s renewable energy drive as he received a high-powered delegation from the state government in Abuja.

The delegation, led by top government officials, visited REA to discuss strategies for expanding renewable energy projects to enhance electrification in key sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, rural communities, and transportation.

Welcoming the team, Engr. Abba Ganduje emphasized REA’s dedication to strengthening cooperation with Kano State to ensure sustainable energy solutions that will improve service delivery and economic development.

“We are committed to working closely with Kano State to implement impactful renewable energy projects that will transform key sectors and improve the lives of residents,” he stated.

The Kano delegation included the Commissioners for Education, Transportation, and Rural and Community Development, alongside the Managing Directors of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) and KanInvest.

Also present was the Special Adviser on Health and Physician to the Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Musa.

During the engagement, both parties explored avenues for future collaboration, highlighting the importance of clean energy in driving development and ensuring reliable electricity access for Kano’s public institutions and rural communities.

The meeting marked a significant step in Kano State’s energy transition efforts, with REA pledging its technical and strategic support for ongoing and future projects.

The delegation sent by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was led by the Commissioner of Power and Sustainable Energy Engr. Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu.

