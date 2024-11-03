Abubakar Kabir Bichi: Honouring Excellence and Service – By Philip Agbese

The recent honorary doctorate conferred on Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, alongside notable figures like First Lady H.E. Senator Remi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Aliyu Wammako, is a well-deserved recognition of their exceptional contributions across various fields.

The conferment of this honour by the Federal University of Dutsin Ma (FUDMA) raises awareness of the positive impact that members of the 10th House of Representatives are making in their communities and the nation at large.

Conferring an honorary degree is a gesture of appreciation for an individual’s commitment to meaningful societal impact. In the case of Hon. Bichi, his recognition highlights his unwavering dedication to community service and academic advancement. According to the vice chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, the lawmaker’s contributions include the construction of two faculties, two residence halls, and two lecture halls, reflecting his commitment to enhancing higher education. These tangible assets aim to improve the academic environment, providing future students with essential resources for success and fostering long-term excellence at FUDMA.

Hon. Bichi’s achievements extend beyond infrastructure; he has consistently advocated for, and financially supported students from Bichi Federal Constituency. Notably, he contributed N16,874,996.55 to cover tuition for over 1,000 students at a college in his constituency during the 2019/2020 academic year. In a nation where access to education can be hindered by financial constraints, Hon. Bichi’s interventions have opened doors for countless youth.

Recently, he provided scholarships to 21 constituents to study in Malaysia, where they will pursue an 18-month program in Engineering, Computing Science, and Technology at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), one of the country’s top-ranked universities. Additionally, he sponsored 59 science and technical students from SS1 to SS3, providing them with educational kits, and recruited 150 temporary classroom teachers along with 50 Islamiyya teachers to teach in various schools across the local government area. He also approved salary increments for the first batch of 106 teachers. These actions underscore his dedication to the growth of his constituency and represent a significant transformation in Nigeria’s educational sector.

For Hon. Abubakar Bichi, building a thriving constituency goes beyond fulfilling his representative duties; it reflects a deep commitment to creating lasting change. In just about two years in office, his efforts have positively impacted countless lives, fostering growth and opportunities while enhancing the quality of life in his town and surrounding communities.

From tackling infrastructure challenges to addressing human capital concerns, he consistently makes significant strides toward progress. Through his investments in people and structures, he has established a leadership model that prioritises grassroots growth and community empowerment. Undoubtedly, he has also become an inspiration to his colleagues in the House of Representatives and to Nigeria’s youth seeking role models of positive change.

The honorary doctorate awarded to Hon. Bichi also serves as a testament to the collective achievements of the 10th House of Representatives. His recognition, alongside that of other esteemed individuals, highlights a shared commitment to national advancement. This sentiment was echoed by the recent conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)—one of Nigeria’s highest honours for those who have made significant contributions to the country—on Speaker Abbas Tajudeen by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On October 1, President Tinubu, in his 64th Independence Anniversary broadcast, conferred the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) award on the Speaker and Deputy President of the Senate, leading to controversies regarding the Speaker’s eligibility for higher honours. Hon. Bichi’s persuasive efforts and the united stance of the 10th House members ultimately resulted in President Tinubu granting the GCON to Speaker Abbas, correcting what had been a historical oversight.

Recognised for fostering success through collaboration, the support and encouragement he received from his fellow members exemplify a collective acknowledgment that transcends individual accomplishments, embodying the spirit of the House as a whole. This event also underscores the unity and resolve within the House of Representatives, reinforcing its role as a pillar of support for the nation and its leaders while shaping Nigeria’s democratic future.

Alongside Hon. Bichi, First Lady Remi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Aliyu Wammako also received accolades for their exemplary service. H.E. Senator Remi Tinubu facilitated the safe release of kidnapped female students from FUDMA, demonstrating her commitment to security and social justice, leading the institution to name a 36-bed female hostel in her honour. Senate President Akpabio received an honorary doctorate in Political Science for his leadership and support of FUDMA’s expansion, while Senator Wammako was recognised for his efforts to enhance security in an area plagued by insecurity.

These honours serve as a reminder to Nigerians of the immense potential of their leaders to effect positive change in society. By recognising these distinguished individuals, FUDMA has set a precedent for honouring leaders who go above and beyond their official duties to create lasting impact, encouraging others that every effort to improve society will be acknowledged in due time.

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi exemplifies transformational leadership through his work in community development, education, and human empowerment. His vision for his constituency aligns with the aspirations of a renewed Nigeria, where leaders are not only expected to fulfill their mandates, but also actively advocate for and implement solutions to community challenges.

For Hon. Bichi, education is not merely a sector but the foundation for societal development. His initiatives—funding scholarships, building educational facilities, and championing accessible quality education—demonstrate a profound understanding of the transformative power of education, especially in regions where financial barriers hinder access.

The conferment of an honorary doctorate upon Hon. Abubakar Bichi is therefore, a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his career to improving the lives of those around him. This honour, alongside President Tinubu’s GCON award to Speaker Abbas, recognises leaders who serve with integrity, commitment, and vision. It underscores that true leadership requires not only rhetoric but tangible, meaningful contributions to society.

Hon. Abubakar Bichi has truly exemplified what it means to serve with purpose, prioritise self-development over self-aggrandisement, and teach others how to use their positions of power and influence for the public good. His honorary doctorate represents more than just personal achievement; it embodies the journey toward a Nigeria where leaders are valued for their dedication, celebrated for their contributions, and recognised for uplifting the oppressed.

_Philip Agbese, MHR is the Deputy Spokesman of the 10th House of Representatives, writing from Abuja._