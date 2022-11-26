Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big Story

Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Resumes Monday

Published

The train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will commence on Monday, according to the Federal Government, Daily Trust reports.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Yakub Mahmoud, Confirmed the development.

He said ahead the resumption on Monday, the NRC will release further details on the operations on Sunday to the general public.

Recall the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mua’zu Jaji Sambo had announced the train service will resume this month.

He had also said the train service will resume only when adequate security had been put in place. Some of the new security measures he had said must be ready ahead of the resumption is installation of real-time monitoring surveillance equipment on the corridor.

The service was suspended indefinitely after terrorists kidnapped passengers in March.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

FG Announces Resumption of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service

The Federal Government has announced that the train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line are set to return this month, Daily Trust reports. Mu’azu...

November 7, 2022

News

FG Restates Commitment to Securing Train Attack Victims

The Federal Government on Monday said securing the release of the 43 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers still held captive by terrorists was a priority to...

July 26, 2022

News

We’ve Lost More Than N3 Billion to Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train saying he had warned that lives would be...

March 30, 2022

News

BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Another Train Station In Kaduna

Terrorists have attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, Channels Television reports. Sources say the terrorists may have planted IEDs on the...

March 29, 2022

Copyright ©