Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Resumes Monday

The train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will commence on Monday, according to the Federal Government, Daily Trust reports.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Yakub Mahmoud, Confirmed the development.

He said ahead the resumption on Monday, the NRC will release further details on the operations on Sunday to the general public.

Recall the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mua’zu Jaji Sambo had announced the train service will resume this month.

He had also said the train service will resume only when adequate security had been put in place. Some of the new security measures he had said must be ready ahead of the resumption is installation of real-time monitoring surveillance equipment on the corridor.

The service was suspended indefinitely after terrorists kidnapped passengers in March.

