We’ve Lost More Than N3 Billion to Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train saying he had warned that lives would be lost , Channels Television reports.

Amaechi who was speaking to reporters after visiting the scene of the attack, said the unfortunate event could have been avoided if a N3 billion digital security equipment had been acquired.

He lamented that now it will take more than N3 billion to replace what has been lost to the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

“We knew what the problem would be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment. We applied for it.

“Because if we had those equipment, you will see nobody on that track. And I warned that lives will be lost. Now, lives are lost. Eight persons dead, 25 persons in the hospital. We don’t know how many persons have been kidnapped. And the cost of that equipment is just N3 billion. The cost of what we’ve lost is more than N3 billion. We’ve lost tracks, we’ve lost locomotives and coaches. We’ve lost human beings. And the equipment is just N3 billion.

“To fix all the things on that track now, will cost us more than N3 billion. And now even the things we said give us approval to buy – at the time we asked for it, dollar was N400, now it is N500. When you come with sincerity to government and your colleagues and people are stopping you, it is annoying.”

