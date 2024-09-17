Adams Oshiomhole’s cycle of lies, defamation, and apologies – By Osezua Ehizefua

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and now a senator representing Edo North, has built a political career that is perplexing. Known for his fiery speeches and self-styled image as a champion of the masses, Oshiomhole has simultaneously earned a reputation for his reckless and compulsive lying, careless public utterances, and destructive pattern of attacking opponents….only to later plead for forgiveness.

Oshiomhole’s most glaring political flaw is his tendency to lie brazenly about his political adversaries and then admit to his dishonesty when it’s convenient. One of his most prominent victims has been Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in Edo.

During the 2016 Edo gubernatorial campaign, Oshiomhole repeatedly labelled Ize-Iyamu a “fraudster” unfit to lead the state. Yet, just four years later, he did a full 180, endorsing the same man he had previously demonized. “I have now seen the light, I made a mistake,” he admitted.

This cycle of slandering opponents, and then asking for forgiveness when politically expedient, has become a hallmark of Oshiomhole’s modus operandi. His credibility erodes with each apology, but he appears unbothered by this as long as the political ends justify the means.

Oshiomhole is not merely a liar; he is also a compulsive talker who seems to enjoy the sound of his voice, regardless of the consequences. As governor of Edo, he demonstrated a complete lack of restraint in his public statements. One of the most infamous incidents occurred in 2013 when he castigated a poor widow who was trying to earn a living by selling on the streets. “Go and die!” Oshiomhole barked at her when she pleaded for leniency after her goods were confiscated by state officials.

The backlash from that moment was immediate, and yet, true to form, Oshiomhole later apologized. However, the incident revealed the casual cruelty and arrogance that often emerges from his unchecked tongue. Critics argue that Oshiomhole’s habit of hasty and insensitive speech, which frequently leads to public apologies, is reflective of deeper flaws in his character, impulsiveness and a lack of empathy.

In another infamous case, Oshiomhole’s sharp tongue was aimed at Edo State teachers during a verification exercise. He mocked the teachers for their lack of qualifications and even shamed those who could not recite the alphabet correctly. While the need for education reform in Edo was indisputable, Oshiomhole’s approach was unnecessarily humiliating, painting him as a leader more interested in public grandstanding than genuine reform.

Perhaps the most absurd feature of Oshiomhole’s political playbook is his tendency to praise someone as a “saint” only to defame them as a “devil” later, depending on his political interests. Take the case of Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom Oshiomhole had once heralded as the best thing that ever happened to Edo. In 2016, Oshiomhole sang Obaseki’s praises to high heaven, insisting that Obaseki would consolidate his achievements in the state.

However, by 2020, Oshiomhole had turned on Obaseki, accusing him of incompetence and betrayal. His once glowing endorsement of Obaseki was suddenly erased from public memory, replaced with unrelenting verbal attacks. This flip-flop behaviour, repeated again and again, has left many wondering if Oshiomhole has any sense of loyalty or long-term vision.

A similar pattern unfolded with Chief Lucky Igbinedion, former governor of Edo and one of Oshiomhole’s political rivals. For years, Oshiomhole accused Igbinedion of plundering Edo’s resources and handing over prime properties in Benin to his father. But in a stunning turn of events, Oshiomhole attended the elder Igbinedion’s birthday party last week and publicly apologized for his earlier accusations. It was yet another example of his erratic and inconsistent behaviour.

Most recently, Oshiomhole has trained his sights on Asue Ighodalo, the PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming Edo election. Despite having praised Ighodalo’s leadership in the past, Oshiomhole has now taken to defaming him in public, calling into question his competence and integrity. Once again, Oshiomhole’s pattern of attacking someone during elections, only to apologize later, is playing out in a predictable fashion.

Perhaps the most accurate description of Oshiomhole came from a fellow politician who said, “Oshiomhole’s mouth is his worst enemy.” His reckless speech has not only alienated potential allies but also solidified his image as an unreliable, volatile figure. At every turn, Oshiomhole’s compulsive lying and careless talking undermine his credibility and leave a trail of broken promises and defamation.

The constant cycle of attacks and apologies has eroded any sense of moral authority Oshiomhole may have once had. At this point, his public persona can best be described as a man who “shoots first and asks for forgiveness later.” This cycle is not just unfortunate; it is dangerous for the political fabric of Edo and Nigeria as a whole.

Ultimately, Adams Oshiomhole’s legacy is one of deception, manipulation, and instability. His inability to control his tongue and his addiction to lies and public attacks have marred his career. While he may still command political influence, the question remains: how much longer can this cycle of lies, attacks, and apologies continue before the people of Edo and Nigeria finally get tired of his theatrics?

For now, it seems Oshiomhole will continue to play the game of deception, slander, and eventual apology, leaving behind a destructive legacy that serves as a cautionary tale for future Nigerian leaders. Oshiomhole’s modus operandi is clear: lie, defame, and then apologize. But how long will the people of Edo continue to buy into this dangerous game?

Ehizefua, an activist, writes from Benin City, Edo State.