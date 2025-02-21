Adeleke Shuns AGF, Insists Osun LG Poll Will Hold Saturday

____
OSOGBO — Chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, took over the control of...
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has alerted President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to order before...
The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command’s Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo, has decorated 95 officers and men of the command, who were elevated to...
OSOGBO– Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned gladiators behind the incessant crisis between Ifon-Ilobu-Erin in the state to steer clear of playing politics...