Ademola Adeleke Declared Winner of Osun PDP Gov Primary

Former Senator Ademola Adeleke was on Tuesday declared winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on July 16.

The PDP primary, held at the 10,000 capacity Oshogbo stadium, was also contested by Dotun Babayemi.

The primary election held amid allegation of bias and litigations which could have stalled the process.

Senator Adeleke was also the PDP’s flagbearer in 2018 when he lost to incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

Chief Electoral Officer of the Osun PDP primary, Abiye Sekibo, told disclosed that Senator Adeleke won over 1,800 votes with the rest of the five candidates on the ballot sharing just five votes.

He described the election as “smooth and calm.”

However, there were reports of a parallel primary being held in the state.

Mr Sekibo said he was not aware of such a primary.

“I am not aware that there was a parallel primary,” he said. “We have a letter signed by our party’s National Working Committee constituting our election committee. And we are complete.”

