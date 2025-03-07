Afenifere Mourns ‘Progressive Politics Advocate’ Doyin Okupe

Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has mourned the death of former presidential spokesperson and prominent political strategist, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

A statement by the group’s National Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, described his death as a great loss to the nation.

Omololu also described the late Ogun State-born politician as a “statesman, public servant, and fearless advocate of progressive politics in Nigeria.”

The statement reads, ” The Afenifere family mourns the passing of Dr Doyin Okupe, a statesman, public servant, and fearless advocate of progressive politics in Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss to the nation and to all who knew him as a bold, articulate, and unwavering voice in the political landscape.

“Dr Okupe was a man of immense courage, intellect, and conviction.

“He played a significant role in shaping national discourse, offering his expertise and insight in service to multiple administrations.

“As a presidential spokesperson and adviser, he brought clarity and depth to governance, always standing firm in his beliefs, even in the face of opposition.

“A political strategist of remarkable dexterity, he navigated Nigeria’s turbulent political waters with resilience.

“His role in the 2023 elections underscored his adaptability, demonstrating a commitment to national progress beyond personal ambition.

“Even when confronted with challenges, he remained resolute, refusing to be silenced by adversity.

“Afenifere acknowledges Dr Okupe’s contributions to national development and his dedication to the democratic process.

“His voice, once a commanding presence in political affairs, will be sorely missed.

“He was a patriot in words and deeds, unafraid to challenge power while offering constructive counsel.

“Nigeria has lost a strong and independent thinker,a man who understood the weight of leadership and the responsibility of public service.”

Afenifere added that his passing leaves a void, but his legacy would endure in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

