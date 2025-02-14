Connect with us

Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo Dies At 96

Published

A prominent leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has died at the age of 96.

He passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

The family confirmed his passing in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96,” the statement read.

Adebanjo, a distinguished lawyer, former organising secretary of the Action Group, and the national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath,” the statement added.

The family also disclosed that consultations are ongoing with Adebanjo’s friends, associates, and various interest groups across Nigeria and beyond to finalise plans for a befitting funeral. Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

A condolence register has been opened at his residence at 8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, as well as his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The statement was signed on behalf of the family by Mrs. Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs. Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

