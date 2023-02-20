Connect with us

Afenifere Youths Promise Obi Five Million Votes

Published

The Afenifere National Youth Council has vowed to support the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become the President in the February 25 election, Punch reports.

The National President of the council, Eniola Ojajuni, on Sunday, said this in Lagos.

Ojajuni disclosed that Obi had support of the group because of his records while he was governor of Anambra State.

He said one of the topnotch plans was the restructuring of Nigeria, believing that the poll will be free and fair.

“We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land, and today, we officially announced Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, as our sole candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

“Before we endorsed him, Obi assured us that the first thing he would do is to restructure the country.”

“We believe that the election will hold, and it will be free and fair and the youths in the SW are ready to vote obi. Our target is to give him five million votes.”

He implored Yoruba residents across the country to elect Obi, noting it is time for the South-East to become the president.

“The reason we endorsed Obi is because the Yoruba has had his shot in the presidency through former President Olusegun Obasanjo, likewise former President Goodluck Jonathan who is from the South South. Our current president Muhammadu Buhari is from the North. It’s the turn of the Southeast to produce the presidency, for equity and justice,” he said.

